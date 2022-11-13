HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg is no stranger to flooding. Water pools in areas of the city nearly every time substantial rainfall hits. Because of this, some neighbors wonder if Hattiesburg sits below sea level.

Even though Hattiesburg is more than 50 miles away from the coast, it may be surprising to know that the city is still considered to be within the coastal region of Mississippi. Does that mean Hattiesburg falls below sea level like most coastal areas? Not quite.

According to Hattiesburg.com, the city is about 164 feet (50 meters) above sea level, not below.

Despite being above sea level, Hattiesburgers know all too well that the city still faces flooding. The city’s website notes that Hattiesburg’s biggest flood hazard is the Leaf River and its creeks. Some areas experience flooding that’s not related to the river or its creeks. After intense rainfall, floodwaters can rise at a rate of two to three feet per hour.

Hattiesburg neighbors can find out if their part of the city floods with an interactive flood zone map on the city’s website.