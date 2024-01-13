HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – It’s a girl! The hyena cub’s gender was revealed during a celebration Saturday morning at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

The cub’s mother, Pili, opened a box filled with pink confetti.

Members of the animal care team learned earlier in the week that the cub was a female. Team members submitted names for consideration, and then voted on their favorite. Cazimira was the winning name.

“Cazimira means Destroyer of Peace, which definitely describes her,” said Kristen Moore, Animal Curator for the Hattiesburg Zoo. “Cazimira is feisty, full of energy and is always looking for something to get into.”

It’s a girl! The hyena cub’s gender was revealed during a celebration Saturday morning at the Hattiesburg Zoo. (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Zoo)

Cazimira was born at the Hattiesburg Zoo on Friday, October 13 and is the second surviving hyena cub born to mom Pili and dad Niru at the zoo.