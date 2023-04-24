PURVIS, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Jack’s Family Restaurants announced that the 28th Mississippi location will open in the Purvis community early May.

The restaurant has been under construction since November 2022.

“Jack’s is all about growing our footprint across the Southeast, and we are excited about our newest opening in the state of Mississippi,” said Jack’s Family Restaurants CEO Todd Bartmess. “We have served this state for many years and are looking forward to serving the Purvis community and surrounding areas.”

The Purvis restaurant will be located at 27 Lamar Property Drive. There will be an open-style dining room and a drive-thru.

To celebrate its grand opening with the Purvis community, officials said Jack’s will offer 12 weeks of online-exclusive giveaways, prizes and promotions that will be accessible by downloading the Jack’s app.

Several positions are available for part- and full-time team members at the Purvis Jack’s location.