HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jackson man was arrested in Hattiesburg after what police called a “botched robbery” that happened on Tuesday, May 3.

Hattiesburg police said the incident happened when two people met up on Highway 49 for a dirt bike sale that originated on Facebook Marketplace. Police said Carlos Davis, 21, tried to rob the other person. Both people fired guns at each other. The victim was treated and released from a local hospital.

Davis was charged with armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.