Jackson man sentenced to life in prison in connection to 2019 Hattiesburg homicide

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jackson man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of capital murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in Hattiesburg.

On July 20, 2019, three men entered the Steelman Grocery Store on East Side Drive. The owner of the store, Lisa Ngyuen, was shot and killed during the robbery.

Hattiesburg police were able to identify the suspects’ vehicle as a 2013 black Dodge Avenger. It was registered to Jatyran Martel Tuggle, of Jackson.

Hattiesburg and Jackson police found Tuggle and brought him in for questioning. Christopher Tyce, Stephon Hart, and Erick Williams were identified as the three men who killed Ngyuen. Police said Tuggle was arrested for knowingly being the driver to the armed robbery.

All four suspects were indicted on capital murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery charges. Tyce pled guilty to the charges on April 8, 2021, and was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

On November 15, Tuggle went to trial. After a three-day trial, a jury found him guilty on both counts.

Hart and Williams will go on trial on December 6, 2021.