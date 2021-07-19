Jane Granberry of Hattiesburg crowned 2021 Mississippi Miss Hospitality

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Jane Granberry, of Hattiesburg, was crowned the 2021 Mississippi Miss Hospitality this weekend. She will represent Mississippi as a Goodwill Ambassador.

Granberry was one of 36 women vying for the crown.

I am so humbled and excited to be chosen as Mississippi’s Miss Hospitality 2021 and to serve as Mississippi’s Goodwill Ambassador for the next year.

Over my years that I danced in Miss Hospitality as a entertainer, I admired the contestants and their kind hearts. They are some of the most talented, driven, and intelligent girls in our state. I wished that I could one day walk in their shoes, and serve the state that has loved me so well. Saturday, that wish came true.

To the Judges and Board Members, thank you for believing in me to serve in this role. Working with all of you is such a dream, I cannot say thank you enough. To McKay Lee, you have represented this state with such grace and fun this year! I would not want to follow anyone else as Miss Hospitality. Hotty Toddy! To my 36 sisters, I cannot imagine this week without all of you! Your smiles, hugs, and laughs made this week one of a kind. So excited to come visit you across the state this year. To Mississippi, I am so ecstatic to serve you this year.

Grateful doesn’t begin to describe the love I have felt already. What an honor to serve the state that has loved me so fully for the last 19 years. To God be the Glory.

Jane Granberry, 2021 Mississippi Miss Hospitality