HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A January hearing has been set in the case against Mississippi Arts & Entertainment of Hattiesburg, LLC.

Pine Belt News reported the hearing will be held on January 16, 2024, at Forrest County Chancery Court.

A judge signed a temporary restraining order against the Hattiesburg business on Monday, November 13. Officials with the city said representatives of the business did not show up for the hearing.

Another hearing was supposed to be held on November 27, but local officials were unable to serve the owners with process in time for the meeting.

The city attorney previously filed action in Chancery Court as an effort to prevent further acts of violence at the business. The resolution passed with a 5-0 vote from the Hattiesburg City Council on Tuesday, October 17.

This comes after Hattiesburg police responded to several calls involving fights, assaults, disorderly conduct, shootings, possession of drugs and weapons, burglaries and violations of city ordinances.