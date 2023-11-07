JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jasper County deputies arrested a man after a landline dispute ended in a fatal shooting.

Investigators said they responded to CR 1628 in the Paulding community just before 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 6. When they arrived, they discovered Johnny Anderson, 65, deceased outside of his truck.

Deputies arrested Deondrick Duane Hardy, 45, in connection to the fatal shooting. They also recovered the handgun believed to be the murder weapon.

Investigators believe the shooting happened due to a landline dispute.

Deondrick Duane Hardy (Courtesy: Jasper County Sheriff’s Office)

Hardy appeared in court on Tuesday, November 7. His bond was set at $1 million.