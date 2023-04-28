JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The publisher and vice president for operations for The Impact was arrested in Louisiana.

According to the Laurel Leader Call, 48-year-old Zachary Buckley is facing multiple charges, including knowingly enticing a minor, attempting to produce child pornography and transfer of obscene material.

Authorities with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri received a complaint on April 4 about a man luring a juvenile girl from her home to a hotel.

Investigators said Buckley initially began talking to the girl in January 2023 via an online chat room.

Missouri investigators said they traveled to Jasper County, Mississippi, where Buckley lived, but he was not home at the time. He was later arrested near Shreveport, Louisiana, and booked into the Bossier Parish jail on Thursday, April 27.