JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jasper County businessman pled guilty to one count of enticing a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

The Laurel Leader Call reported Zachary Wes Buckley, 49, of Stringer, admitted to traveling to Columbia, Missouri, and had sex with an underage girl.

A sentencing date has not been set for Buckley. He faces a sentence of up to life in prison.

Authorities with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri received a complaint on April 4 about a man luring a juvenile girl from her home to a hotel.

Investigators said Buckley initially began talking to the girl in January 2023 via an online chat room.

Missouri investigators said they traveled to Jasper County, Mississippi, where Buckley lived, but he was not home at the time. He was later arrested near Shreveport, Louisiana, and booked into the Bossier Parish jail on Thursday, April 27.

Buckley was the publisher and vice president for operations for The Impact.