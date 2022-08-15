JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted in Jones County on a failure to register as sex offender charge.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said James Lamar Whatley, 51, was convicted in 1996 on a charge of “touching, handling etc. of a child, mentally defective person, incapacitated person or physically helpless person.”

They said Whatley was listed on the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), making his “wanted” status known to law enforcement across the country.

Anyone with information about his location can call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-425-3147 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-7867.