HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jefferson Davis County felon was sentenced for six and a half years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Delmus Stubbs, 42, was found in possession of multiple firearms during a safety checkpoint in Collins. Stubbs had previously been convicted of multiple felonies, with his most recent conviction being for possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.

Stubbs pled guilty on November 23, 2021, to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The sentence also included a fine of $2,000 and a term of three years of supervised release following his release from confinement.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Mississippi Highway Patrol, and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics investigated the case.