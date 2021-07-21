Jefferson Davis County teen accused of attempted armed robbery in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a 15-year-old girl in connection to an attempted armed robbery.

The incident happened in the 100 block of East 4th Street around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said the suspect tried to rob a homeowner, who was outside. When the suspect ran away, she allegedly fired several shots into the air.

Police later arrested the teen, who was from Jefferson Davis County. She has been charged with one count of armed robbery and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

No one was hurt during the attempted robbery.