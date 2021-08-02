Jimmy A. Payne Foundation donates $517K to USM Foundation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – According to the University of Southern Miss (USM) Foundation, the Jimmy A. Payne Foundation made a $571,000 gift to support multiple areas of Southern Miss.
FINANCIAL AID AND SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAMS
- The Jimmy A. Payne Gap Scholarship Program
- An RN to BSN Scholarship Program (College of Nursing and Health Professions)
- Scholarship Endowment to Honor Dr. Cyndi H. Gaudet (College of Business and Economic Development – Gulf Coast)
- Kennard Scholars Program
- Library Public Services Fellowship
CAMPUS RENOVATION PROJECTS AND EQUIPMENT NEEDS
- The Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families Building Initiative
- Digital Lab Enhancement (University Libraries)
PROGRAMMING INITIATIVES
- The Hatchery at Southern Miss (College of Business and Economic Development)
- Oseola McCarty Scholars Programming Support
- School of Sociology: Academic Peer Mentoring Program (College of Arts and Sciences)
- Advancement of Women in Natural Sciences (College of Arts and Sciences)
- The Children’s Center for Communication and Development
“Jim Payne was a true Golden Eagle — his passion for Southern Miss was unfaltering. We admire his vision and outstanding generosity during his lifetime and well beyond,” said Stace Mercier, executive director of the USM Foundation. “His legacy will live on in perpetuity through each student receiving these great gifts of education.”