Jimmy A. Payne Foundation donates $517K to USM Foundation

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WVLA) – Target is joining Walmart in making masks mandatory for some employees as the delta variant continues to spread in U.S. communities.

For now, when it comes to guests, Target is not going to require they wear masks in their stores. For locations where there is a "substantial or high risk" of COVID-19 transmission, Target said they will mandate masks for employees and "strongly recommend" them for shoppers.