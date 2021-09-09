Job fair to be held in Laurel Sept. 16

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – On September 16, a job fair will be held inside of the old JC Penny in the city of Laurel from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
The job is free admission for applicants. To pre-register as a job seeker click here. Applicants are asked to make sure to print and bring the registration.
Masks are required for individuals who are not fully vaccinated. Employers, to register your business to attend click here.
The following companies will be present and seeking to fill the following positions:
- At Home Care – CNA’s and PCA’s
- Biloxi Police Department – Police Officer, Dispatcher
- DJ Transit – CDL Driver with passenger endorsement
- Domino’s (RPM Pizza) – Delivery Driver, CSR
- Dunn Roadbuilders – Laborer, Driver
- Ellisville State School – Direct Care Worker, Behavioral Health Tech, Admin Assistant II, LPN’s, Facility Maintenance Repair, Licensed Psychologist Admin, RN’s, DMH Campus Police, MH Active Treatment Tech
- Forrest General Hospital – Clinical Assistants, Acute Care Techs, LPN’s, Patient Transporters, Food & Nutrition, RN’s, Environmental Services, ER Techs, Phlebotomists
- Gipson Steel – Estimator
- Harrison County Sheriff’s Office – Corrections Deputy, Patrol Deputy, Dispatcher, School Resource Officer, Corrections Specialist, Reserve Deputy
- Hol-Mac Corporation – Welders, Team Leaders, Painter, Machinist, Management, Assemblers, QA Techs, Material Handler, Laborer
- Howard Industries – Core Lacer, Coil Winder, Welder, Assembler
- Ingalls Shipbuilding
- Jones College Workforce College
- Kohler Engines – Assembly Operator, Machining Operator, Machining Shop Set Up, Forklift Driver, Quality Inspector, Electro Mechanic
- Laurel Housing Authority – Maintenance Aide
- Management & Training Corporation – Correctional Officers
- Mar Jac Poultry – Production Line Workers Day & Night Shifts, Maintenance Supervisor, Quality Assurance Hourly, Maintenance Hourly, Production Supervisor
- Masonite – Production Operator
- Mississippi Department of Corrections – Correctional Officers, Probation Parole Agents
- Mississippi State Personnel Board – Statewide, Professional and Managerial
- Mississippi Veterans Home – Collins – Maintenance, CNA, ADON, LPN, Unit Manager (RN), Transportation Driver, Housekeeper, Staffing Nurse (LPN)
- Parish Transport – Class A Truck Driver – Flat Bed, Class A Driver – Dry Van, Inside Sales Representative, Customer Service Agent
- Pearl River Resort-Bok Homa Casino – Security Officer/EMT, Line Cook, Count Operations Attendant, Player Services Representative, Table Games Dealer, Race & Sportsbook Mutuel Clerk, Security Officer, Slot Technician, Slot Operations, Snack Bar Attendant
- PG Technologies – Final Inspectors, Operations Technicians, Maintenance Technicians
- Pine Belt Mental Healthcare Resources – Job Coach, Clinician, Active Treatment Technician, Community Support Specialist, Clinical Assistant, Registered Nurse, Direct Support Professional
- PrideStaff – Bookkeeper, Account Receivables, Accounts Payable, Administrative Assistant, Production Support, Machine Operator, Forklift Operator, Assembly, Warehouse Labor
- Rail Crew Xpress – Driver
- Sanderson Farms – Line Operator, Beginning Trainee
- South Central Regional Medical Center – Clerical, CNA’s, Transporters, Housekeeper, RN’s, Laundry, Food Services, LPN’s, Floor Finishers
- Taylor Group
- ThermoKool – Production Associate, Clerical, Accounting
- VT Halter Marine – Designers, Experienced Admin Assistants, Information Technology, Engineering – all positions, Accounting, Subcontracts Administrator, Maintenance/Facilities
- Wayne Farms – Maintenance, Truck Driver, Line Associate