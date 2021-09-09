Job fair to be held in Laurel Sept. 16

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – On September 16, a job fair will be held inside of the old JC Penny in the city of Laurel from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

The job is free admission for applicants. To pre-register as a job seeker click here. Applicants are asked to make sure to print and bring the registration.

Masks are required for individuals who are not fully vaccinated. Employers, to register your business to attend click here.

The following companies will be present and seeking to fill the following positions: