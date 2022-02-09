JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County officials are asking neighbors to volunteer as the county manages staffing shortages.

The county is in need of volunteer firefighters, emergency medical responders and support staff. Officials said the county lost 14% of its volunteer firefighters in the last four years as it was already facing staffing shortages.

Volunteer fire department chiefs said each department needs eight to 10 active firefighters. They also need three to six active emergency medical responders.

Officials fear that as current personnel reach retirement age, there will soon not be enough staffing to respond to calls.

Email piojonesfire@gmail.com to learn more about how to become a volunteer.