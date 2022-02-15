JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County man was arrested on Tuesday, February 15 for the sale of meth.

Jones County deputies said they arrested Christopher Williams, 43, at a home on Pavilion Road and charged him with sale of a controlled substance (meth).

He also had an outstanding arrest warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) on a domestic aggravated assault charge.

Williams was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility while he waits for his first appearance in Jones County Justice Court.