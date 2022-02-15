JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are warning neighbors about a secret shopping scam that’s circulating in the area.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reports that the secret shopping scam begins when you receive a check in the mail with a job offer to be a secret shopper. You despot the check, then head to the store you’re told to shop at.

Next, the scammer asks you to use a money transfer service to transfer some of the deposited money to them or the scammer asks for photos of purchased gift cards. Later, your bank discovers the check was fake, and you’re responsible for the money that was lost.

Click here to learn how to spot a fake check.