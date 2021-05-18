Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office warns neighbors about phone scam

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said they’ve received reports about a male caller trying to scam neighbors.

The scammer told neighbors there is a warrant for their arrest, and they need to pay restitution or face arrest. Investigators said the scammer is identifying himself as a Jones County deputy.

Leaders said the department does not call and solicit payment of funds for warrants. The number associated with the scam is 601-803-3976, although that number likely has been spoofed by the scammer.

Neighbors are advised to hang up their phones if the scammer targets them.