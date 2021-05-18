Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office warns neighbors about phone scam

Pine Belt
Posted: / Updated:

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said they’ve received reports about a male caller trying to scam neighbors.

The scammer told neighbors there is a warrant for their arrest, and they need to pay restitution or face arrest. Investigators said the scammer is identifying himself as a Jones County deputy.

Leaders said the department does not call and solicit payment of funds for warrants. The number associated with the scam is 601-803-3976, although that number likely has been spoofed by the scammer.

Neighbors are advised to hang up their phones if the scammer targets them.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories