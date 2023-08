JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A student-athlete at Jones College was arrested for allegedly possessing a stolen firearm on campus.

Tyler Bailey (Courtesy: Jones Co. Adult Detention Center)

The Laurel Leader Call reported Tyler Bailey, 19, of Louisiana, was arrested on Thursday, August 3 by Jones College Campus Police.

Bailey was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

According to the detention center’s website, Bailey was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm on campus. His bond was set at $2,500.