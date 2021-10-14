Jones College holds grand opening for Resource and Referral Center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Finding the right childcare providers for you can be a daunting task. Now, Jones College is starting a program designed to make the process a little easier.

Brooke Knight, the director of Jones College Center for Child Development, said, “We really hope to increase the number of people coming through the door and utilizing the materials, and we will have some monthly events for the community. We just really look forward to the materials being utilized.”

The Resource and Referral Center is a one-stop-shop for both families and childcare providers. It provides training workshops and services to seven counties including Jones, Covington and Wayne Counties.

Parents said they are thrilled.

“This is such a blessing to the Pine Belt because it offers so many resources and toys that help with cooperative play and early education, and we’re excited,” said one parent.

Gina Carr, the director of Jones College Resource and Referral Center, said having the R&R center on the campus helps bring awareness to both early childcare and education.

“I’ve been waiting for this day a long time. This has been a work in progress that we have worked so hard to get our center open, and we are just thrilled to be able to finally share it with the community, and we are open and ready to serve you,” said Carr.

All resources and services are free for families, members of the community and providers.