JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A missing Jones County five-year-old and his dog were located safe after a search on Saturday, December 9.

Jones County deputies said Silas Nichols and his dog, Kubota, went missing from a home on Oleta Drive in the Pleasant Ridge community just after 2:15 p.m.

The two were located in a wooded area about one mile away about an hour later. The two were discovered by Jones County Deputy Jardian McDonald.

Authorities said Silas and Kubota were reunited with family after he and McDonald exited the woods into an open field.