JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County sixth-grader was taken to youth court after being caught with a gun in his backpack, according to officials.

The Laurel Leader Call reported the gun was found on a 14-year-old at East Jones Elementary School.

School officials searched his bag because he “appeared to be under the influence.” They searched his bag for drugs and alcohol, but they said they found an unloaded .22-caliber revolver instead.

No threats were made against the school, and authorities said the student didn’t have any ammunition in his possession.

According to the newspaper, the student was ordered to be taken to the juvenile detention center. The school discipline committee will handle the matter.