JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County attorney has been charged with two counts of sexual battery.

Brandon Brooks (Courtesy: Jones Co. Adult Detention Center)

The Laurel Leader Call reported Brandon Brooks, 45, of Moselle, has been accused of abusing the victim over a period of six years. Authorities said the investigation started in August 2021.

According to the Jones County Adult Detention Center’s website, Brooks was arrested by Jones County deputies and booked into the facility on October 2, 2023.

His bond has been set at $50,000.