Jones County auto theft suspect arrested in Pearl

Nathan Tucker (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Pearl police arrested a man accused of stealing a car in Jones County on Thursday, December 2.

Jones County deputies said police received a tip that led officers to where the stolen 2018 Toyota RAV4 was parked. Shortly afterwards, 34-year-old Nathan Tucker was arrested, and the car was recovered.

The vehicle was originally stolen from a home on Lake Como Road in Jones County.

Tucker will be transferred to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department to make his first appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

