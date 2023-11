JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A bicyclist was injured after being hit by a vehicle in Jones County.

The incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31 on Highway 84 East near Keahey-Gore Road.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said the bicyclist sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The person in the vehicle was uninjured.

A bicyclist was injured after being hit by a vehicle in Jones County. (Courtesy: Powers VFD)

Jones County deputies and the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) also responded to the scene.