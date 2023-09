JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Law Enforcement Training Academy will conduct an active shooter training scenario.

The event will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 25 at East Jones Elementary School on Northeast Drive in the Powers community.

Officials said part-time law enforcement academy cadets will participate in the scenario, which will also utilize 35 role players who will act as school students, teachers, and one or more active shooters.