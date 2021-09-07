Jones County car crash leaves one person with serious injuries

MOSELLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County volunteer firefighters responded to a two-car crash that injured one drive.

The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, September 6, on Highway 11 near Moselle Elementary School. Authorities said a woman was driving a Jeep Liberty when she attempted to cross the highway and did not see the Nissan Versa traveling south.

Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council

Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council

Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council

Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council

The injured driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The other driver declined medical treatment.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to the crash.