Jones County car crash leaves one person with serious injuries

MOSELLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County volunteer firefighters responded to a two-car crash that injured one drive.
The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, September 6, on Highway 11 near Moselle Elementary School. Authorities said a woman was driving a Jeep Liberty when she attempted to cross the highway and did not see the Nissan Versa traveling south.
The injured driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The other driver declined medical treatment.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to the crash.