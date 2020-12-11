Jones County corrections officer stabbed after inmate tries to escape

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office announced a corrections officer was stabbed when an inmate tried to escape. The incident happened on Wednesday, December 10, following a medical clinic visit in Ellisville.

Investigators said Officer Jason Godwin had transported inmate Jason Sandy Blackledge, who was in prison on charges of failure to register as a sex offender. Godwin was preparing to return Blackledge to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility when the inmate attempted to escape.

After being caught by Godwin, deputies said Blackledge attacked him with a “shank” that was fashioned from a disposable plastic spoon and a shredded blanket. The officer was stabbed in the arm. Despite the injury, Godwin was able to prevent the inmate from escaping and detained him until backup arrived from Ellisville police and Jones County deputies.

According to investigators, Blackledge had been captured in Jackson by the Jackson Police Department, with the assistance of state and federal agencies, after failing to register as a sex offender and fleeing Jones County earlier this year. He was returned to Jones County and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on November 18, 2020.

Blackledge is being charged in the incident with aggravated assault on a corrections officer and attempted escape in addition to his existing failure to register as a sex offender charge.

LATEST STORIES: