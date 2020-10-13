Jones County Courthouses set to be updated

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Historic courthouse buildings in Laurel and Ellisville will be getting a much-needed update.

The Jones County Board of Supervisors have approved for the courthouses, which were built in 1908, to receive new interior renovations. The Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) is overseeing the renovations to ensure the preservation of the building’s original integrity.

“The Laurel Courthouse has not been updated in quite some time, and the angle that we’re looking at is not only from an aesthetic nature meaning, we want to make the courthouse prettier or look nicer, but we want to make sure it’s nice for the citizens when they come in here to use the services, but also to make sure to look at somethings like ADA compliance,” said Danielle Ashley, CAO & Board Attorney.

She continued, “So both courthouses are historic landmarks. And what that means is, is any time you change anything you have to get permission from the Department of Archives and History. And when your looking at renovating any historic building like that, you obviously don’t want to put something that is modern in a historic building because it won’t maintain the integrity.”

The board has already used a portion of a grant they’ve received from MDAH for the Ellisville Courthouse roof repair. They will also remove Magnolia trees outside the Laurel Courthouse that were planted too close to the building.

