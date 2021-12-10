Jones County deputies arrest 2 on narcotics, weapons charges

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested two men on narcotics and weapons charges. The arrests were made overnight at a home in the Hoy Community.

According to investigators, 43-year-old Cedric Carmichael was charged with possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm. He also had an outstanding warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).

Wilson Graves, 41, was charged with with possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm. Deputies said Graves was also charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Narcotics agents found cocaine, meth, ecstasy tablets, two stolen weapons and another weapon with the serial number filed off at the home. Investigators said the two suspects could face additional charges.

Cedric Carmichael (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Wilson Graves (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Carmichael and Graves will be held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility until they appear in Jones County Justice Court.