Jones County deputies arrest man after finding meth in car

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrest a man on multiple charges after finding meth during a traffic stop.

Deputies said Willie Collins, 35, was pulled over for a traffic stop on Indian Springs Road on Thursday, December 23. During a search of his vehicle, deputies discovered 4.1 grams of meth.

Collins was charged with possession of a controlled substance, providing false information to law enforcement, careless driving, expired license tag and suspended driver’s license.

Willie Collins, (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department).

He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility and his bond was set at $5,000 for the felony narcotics charge.