Jones County deputies arrest man after finding meth in car

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrest a man on multiple charges after finding meth during a traffic stop.
Deputies said Willie Collins, 35, was pulled over for a traffic stop on Indian Springs Road on Thursday, December 23. During a search of his vehicle, deputies discovered 4.1 grams of meth.
Collins was charged with possession of a controlled substance, providing false information to law enforcement, careless driving, expired license tag and suspended driver’s license.
He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility and his bond was set at $5,000 for the felony narcotics charge.