Jones County deputies arrest man for stealing car

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies announced a man was arrested after a stolen vehicle was found in Moss Point.

Investigators said a Chrysler 300 sedan was recently reported stolen from Professional Automotive on Eastview Drive in Jones County.

On Tuesday, December 14, Ivan Thomas, 29, was arrested in Moss Point where the vehicle was found. He was charged with possession of stolen property.

Deputies said there have been six people arrested on charges related to burglaries and three auto thefts at Professional Automotive. The three vehicles and other equipment items have all been recovered.

Thomas is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility while he waits for his first appearance in the Jones County Justice Court.