Jones County deputies arrest man on multiple charges after chase

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a Sandersville man after an overnight chase.

According to investigators, Jones County narcotics agents tried to stop Dalton Hunter Lightsey, 27, on Eastview Drive. He fled the attempted traffic stop, but the chase ended on Magnolia Road.

Lightsey has been charged with felon eluding, possession of meth with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, ex-con in possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest.

Deputies said Lightsey is suspected to have thrown a bag of meth out of the vehicle he was driving during the chase. However, authorities did not find the bag after a search of the area.

They said Lightsey was already on parole for convictions on two meth charges and one heroin charge.

Lightsey is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.