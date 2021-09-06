Jones County deputies arrest man, woman in connection to burglaries

UPDATE:

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a man and a woman in connection to a pair of burglaries at a home on Reid Road in the Powers community.

Brittany Chandler has been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime-misdemeanor. Gregory Bond has been charged with burglary to a dwelling-house.

Brittany Chandler (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office)

Gregory Bond (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office)

Both suspects are being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are working to find two suspects in connection to two separate burglaries.

Investigators said the burglaries happened at a home in the 300 block of Reid Road in the Powers Community. Security pictures showed the two suspects believed to be responsible for the two separate burglaries at the home.

Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office

If you have information on the identities of the suspects, you are asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).