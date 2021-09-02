Jones County deputies arrest man, woman in drug bust

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County narcotics agents arrested a man and a woman after a drug bust on Thursday, September 2.

The agents responded to a home on County Board Road in the Shady Grove community. They arrested Kevin Bowen, 35, and Michelle Stewart-Smith, 47.

Kevin Bowen (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office)

Michelle Stewart-Smith (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office)

Smith has been charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Bowen was charged with obstructing arrest, disorderly conduct, and failure to comply. Other charges may be pending against him as the investigation proceeds.