Jones County deputies arrest Prentiss man after chase

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a 30-year-old man after a chase on Sunday, September 26.

According to investigators, Christopher Pearson, of Prentiss, fled from deputies during a traffic stop in Moselle. The chase led deputies close to Forrest County, but Pearson crashed his vehicle.

He has been charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, careless driving, suspended drivers license, no insurance and no tag.

Pearson is being held at the Jones County Detention Facility until he appears in court.