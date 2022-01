JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An absconded sex offender from Jones County was arrested on Monday, January 3.

Deputies said Michael Joe Whitaker, 49, is a sex offender and child predator that was a serious threat to public safety.

Whitaker was placed on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) National Crime Information Center (NCIC) and the United States Marshal Service was asked to join the investigation.