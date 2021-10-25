Jones County deputies crack down on drugs

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies recently made multiple drug arrests and have seized illegal substances.

Last week, deputies seized more than 150 grams of meth. They said the drug issue is a major problem.

“Our biggest drug problem is methamphetamines. It’s super cheap, and it’s coming in by the pounds. We ended up doing three search warrants at three different residents, and we ended up seizing about 177 grams of meth,” said Sgt. Jake Driskell.

Deputies said they’re doing what they can to prevent the drug problem from happening with the hopes of stopping other crimes.

“It’s a high problem nationwide, and 85 percent of all crimes revolves around drugs. So if you don’t keep a check on your narcotics problem and try to keep it at bay as best you can, your robberies are going to go up and your aggravated assaults, home invasions and burglaries just tend to go up,” said Driskell.

He said the Jones County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to solving the issue.

“A drug dealer has to be lucky every time they sell drugs. We only have to be lucky one time. We’re not going to let up. This is what they pay us to do, and the citizens want us to. And we are going to do it to the best of our ability.”