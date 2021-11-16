Jones County deputies encourage neighbors to take precautions during holidays

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are encouraging neighbors to stay vigilant during the 2021 holiday season because thefts traditionally increase during this time.

“We normally see a rise in larcenies and burglaries between Thanksgiving and Christmas in Jones County. Some of these incidents are crimes of opportunity where thieves can see gift packages in vehicles, observe package deliveries on front porches, and recreational vehicles, lawn mowers, and utility trailers located in plain sight,” said Jones County Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall.

Neighbors are asked to take precautions to secure their personal property. Here are some tips;

Don’t leave valuables in vehicles

If you are shopping, put gifts in the trunk of your vehicle or make them hard to see

Security cameras are recommended for your home and business

“We solve a large number of larcenies and burglaries here in Jones County. However, becoming a victim of a property crime is disturbing and can steal your sense of security. Please help us by securing personal property, having photos of personal property, keeping a list of VIN numbers, and hopefully having security camera video footage available,” said Sumrall.