JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A homicide investigation is underway after a body was discovered in Jones County.

Deputies said they received a call to a home on Azzie Pitts Road around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, July 14. The caller said he arrived at the home to pick up his co-worker.

When the man didn’t come to the door, the co-worker noticed something suspicious and called 911.

Deputies said they discovered a body when they arrived at the home. They did not say how the man died.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) will investigate the death.