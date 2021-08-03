Jones County deputies investigate death of infant

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are investigating the death of a 10-month-old boy. They responded to Magnolia Motor Lodge on Highway 11 north of Laurel overnight.

Investigators said emergency responders initiated CPR and deployed an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) on the child. The infant was taken to the South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) in Laurel where he died.

Jones County Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth said the child’s body will be sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Deputies said the name of the child and his parents will not be released at this time.

“The death of this child is obviously heartbreaking for his family, and we are deeply saddened by his loss. It’s also tough on the emergency responders who worked this call and gave it their all to save this child’s life. Prayers for all involved are certainly warranted and appreciated,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin.