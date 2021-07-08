Jones County deputies investigate firebombing at motorcycle club

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are investigating a firebombing that happened in the Powers community. Investigators said the incident happened at the Kamakazy Motorcycle Club on Highway 184 on Wednesday, July 7.

According to deputies, surveillance video showed four suspects at the front of the building just before 8:30 p.m. Investigators later found what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail that had been thrown through the front window of the building.

The firebombing is under investigation. If you have any information, contact Jones County deputies at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428- STOP(7867).