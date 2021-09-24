Jones County deputies investigate theft of copper wire on Monroe Road

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are working to find the suspect(s) who stole AT&T copper wire. The theft happened sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning this week in the 1900 block of Monroe Road.

Investigators said about 2,000 feet of 200 pair copper wire was cut from utility poles, which caused a communication outage. The value of the wire is $6,000.

If you have any information about the case, contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).