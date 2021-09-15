Jones County deputies locate stolen pickup

UPDATE:

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said the stolen pickup was located and recovered by the Covington County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was returned to its owner.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are searching for a white 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Deputies said the truck was stolen from the Jones College campus over the weekend. The pickup has a Rankin County tag RA2-7854.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this stolen Ford F-150 is asked to call Jones County deputies at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).