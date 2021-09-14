Jones County deputies locate stolen truck

UPDATE:

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said the stolen truck was located and recovered in Bassfield.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are working to find a stolen 2003 Ford F-150 single yellow cab pickup truck.

They said the vehicle was stolen on Monday, September 13 from a location in the 900 block of Highway 590. The vehicle’s tag number is JN1 1108.

If anyone sees the vehicle, you are asked to call 911, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147, or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP