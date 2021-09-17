Jones County deputies make 14 DUI arrests during enforcement campaign

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – On Friday, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department released enforcement results for the Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign. The enforcement campaign ran from August 20 to September 6, 2021.

JCSD deputies made arrests and/or issued the following citations:

DUI Arrests: 14

DUI – Drug Arrests: 5

Uninsured Motorists: 117

No Driver License: 83

Seatbelt Violations: 82

Suspended Licenses: 44

Written Warnings: 26

Child Restraint Violations: 20

Drug Arrests: 8 Reckless/Careless Driving: 8

Fugitives Apprehended: 5

Felony Arrests: 3

“Our enforcement efforts using overtime grant funds provided by the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety successfully removed nineteen drivers from our Jones County roadways who were driving impaired by alcohol or drugs,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We also apprehended five wanted fugitives. We continue to be amazed how many people we interdict who are driving without vehicle insurance or driver licenses”