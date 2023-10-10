JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies recovered an apparent stolen Stack-On Total Defense Safe on Monday, October 9.

Deputies said the safe was located in a wooded area off of New Hope Road south of Ellisville.

The safe had been broken into and discarded, according to investigators. They said the safe does not match the description of any safe reported stolen to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

Jones County deputies recovered an apparent stolen Stack-On Total Defense Safe on Monday, October 9. (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information about the safe can contact the sheriff’s office at 601-425-3147 or call Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).