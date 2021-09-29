Jones County deputies recover stolen Texas ATV, woman arrested

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies recovered a stolen all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and arrested a woman on Wednesday, September 29.

According to investigators, Samantha Thompson, 36, has been charged with receiving stolen property-felony. Deputies arrested her after she was spotted riding the ATV on Highway 533 near Pleasant Home Road.

Deputies said the ATV was reported stolen out of Amarillo, Texas, and was listed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

Samantha Thompson

Thompson is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility until she appears in court.