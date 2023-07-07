JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies found something surprising inside a bathtub after responding to a domestic disturbance incident.

On Friday, July 7, deputies and narcotics agents responded to the incident on Township Road.

Investigators said the man involved in the disturbance fled before deputies arrived. During their investigation, deputies discovered a small alligator residing in a bathtub inside the home.

A game warden with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) responded and took possession of the alligator, which was relocated and humanely released back into the wild.

The initial domestic disturbance incident remains under investigation, according to deputies.